Washington DC [US], July 14 (ANI): Actress Eva Longoria is set to direct the film adaptation of 'Anita de Monte Laughs Last' for Searchlight Pictures, reported Variety.

Xochitl Gonzalez will pen the screenplay based on her bestselling novel about a first-generation Ivy League student who uncovers the genius work of a female artist decades after her suspicious death.

'Anita de Monte Laughs Last' has been described as "a propulsive, witty examination of power, love, and art, daring to ask who gets to be remembered and who is left behind in the rarefied world of the elite," as quoted by Variety.

Published in 2024, the novel was a Reese's Book Club Pick and made the year's best lists from Kirkus, Time, NPR, Goodreads and Electric Lit, among others, according to the outlet.

In addition to directing, Longoria will produce the project under her Hyphenate Media Group banner alongside Cris Abrego (the company's CEO) and Jada Miranda (president of television).

'Anita de Monte Laughs Last' also reunites Longoria with Searchlight, which distributed her feature directorial debut 'Flamin' Hot' in 2023.

The film premiered at SXSW, where it won the audience award. It was a hit on Hulu and Disney+, hailed as the studio's most-watched streaming launch at the time and the first title to make Nielsen Weekly's Top 10 Chart, reported Variety.

Longoria's directing filmography also includes the boxing documentary 'La Guerra Civil' for DAZN, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, reported variety.

Next, the actress will direct the Paula Pell-penned Netflix comedy 'The Fifth Wheel,' with Gloria Sanchez producing, and she expands her travel series franchise 'Eva Longoria: Searching For' with a French edition, following successful sojourns to Mexico and Spain.

Eva Longoria will be next seen in the Amazon film 'The Pickup'. It stars Keke Palmer, Pete Davidson and Eddie Murphy in the lead roles. (ANI)

