Mumbai, July 14: Almost 15 years after the last Harry Potter movie- "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2", HBO Max has commenced the production of the much-anticipated television series "The Harry Potter reboot". Taking to their official Instagram handle, the makers shared a post announcing that the series is in production now.

"First-years, step forward. The HBO Original Harry Potter series is now in production," they wrote on the photo-sharing app. Furthermore, they treated the netizens with the first look of actor Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter. ‘SO, SO, SO GOOD’: JK Rowling Backs Upcoming Harry Potter HBO Series Despite Ongoing Controversy, Confirms Close Partnership With Writers.

Dominic McLaughlin’s First Look

He was seen dressed in the Hogwarts uniform, along with those iconic Harry Potter specs. McLaughlin was seen holding a clapperboard on the set of "The Harry Potter reboot". He will be taking forward the massive legacy left by actor Daniel Radcliffe, who is fondly remembered as Harry Potter by an entire generation. Meet the New Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley: Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout – Journey From Unknowns to Hogwarts School!.

The "Harry Potter reboot" series is based on J.K. Rowling’s popular books of the same name. As McLaughlin steps into the shoes of the boy wizard, Arabella Stanton will be seen as Hermione, Alastair Stout as Ron, John Lithgow as Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as McGonagall, Nick Frost as Hagrid, and Paapa Essiedu as Snape.

The show will also have Rory Wilmot, Amos Kitson, Louise Brealey, and Anton Lesser in crucial roles, along with others. With Francesca Gardiner as the showrunner, JK Rowling is involved in the project as the executive producer, closely working with the writers.

JK Rowling took to her X (Formerly known as Twitter) handle, and wrote, “I read the first two episodes of the forthcoming HBO Harry Potter series and they are SO, SO, SO GOOD!” Refreshing your memory, HBO first announced the "Harry Potter Reboot" back in 2023. They shared their plans for a “decade-long series” that would include all seven of J.K. Rowling’s books. HBO is yet to announce the release date for "Harry Potter Reboot".

