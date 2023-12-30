Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): Celebrities and controversies go hand-in-hand and the year 2023 witnessed a plethora of stars embroiled in questionable actions that potentially led to significant criticism.

From the contentious dialogues in 'Adipurush' to the misogynistic plot of 'Animal', the Indian film industry created ripples in 2023 through various controversial incidents.

With the New Year just around the corner, let's reflect on the controversies that made headlines in 2023 within the Indian film industry.

1. Adipurush dialogues

Om Raut made the mythical drama 'Adipurush' with the dream of bringing the story of 'Ramayan' to the silver screen but it didn't go well among fans and garnered unanimously negative responses from various quarters.

'Adipurush' sparked discussion online as viewers severely critiqued the film's dialogues.

The film featured Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead.

People were largely disappointed due to the film's poor VFX and the unrealistic look of various characters including Saif's Raavan. Seeing Saif donning short spiked hair, long beard and kajal eyes, several netizens have compared the actor's look in the film with that of Alauddin Khilji rather than Raavana.

Despite the fact that the creators made some changes to the dialogue following Adipurush's release, the film was nonetheless subjected to extensive trolling.

2. Alia Bhatt lipstick statement

Actor Ranbir Kapoor was criticised following his wife and actor Alia Bhatt's statements during an interview. During a lipstick-applying lesson for Vogue in August, she stated that her husband prefers her natural lip colour and has previously during their dating days requested her to 'wipe off' lipstick.

While Alia seemingly thought she was sharing a cute detail about her relationship with Ranbir, many social media users did not think so.

In the video, she said, "One thing my husband...when he wasn't my husband but when he was my boyfriend as well... he would be like 'wipe that off, wipe that off' because he loves the natural colour of my lips."

Alia's statement led to the public labelling Ranbir as a "toxic" husband and a "red flag".

After being trolled, the 'Animal' actor also reacted to the trolls who call him 'toxic'.

During his interaction with fans via Zoom, Ranbir said, " I was reading some article about being toxic and something relating to some statement I made and I understand this. And I am on the side of the people who are fighting for the toxic masculinity, if they use me as the face of it, it's fine because their fight is bigger than just me feeling sad about them having an opinion about what I said. I look at a larger picture."

3. Animal's misogynistic plot

'Animal', a film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, became a point of debate near the end of 2023. While many praised star Ranbir Kapoor's performance, some viewers considered the film offensive. The representation of toxic masculinity, misogyny, a chauvinistic mindset, unnecessary violence, and awful treatment of women sparked outrage online.

The film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

4. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's KWK 8 episode

Filmmaker Karan Johar's famous chat show 'Koffee With Karan', often called as the controversial couch, featured the power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in season 8 this year. However, the episode stirred controversy when Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spoke up about the early days of their relationship, eliciting varied emotions from fans and trolls alike.

Deepika admitted that she had casually dated other men after meeting Ranveer sparking debate, with social media ablaze with her comment.

During the show, Deepika confessed, "There was no 'commitment' as such." Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other." This comment sparked a flurry of reactions online, with some admirers applauding her candour and others criticising her for her prior decisions.

This statement was not taken well by fans who trolled her for using Ranveer as a backup plan.

5. Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video

Aside from film-related controversies, an ugly aspect of technology grabbed our attention this year. Several celebrities' viral AI deepfake videos shocked both fans and celebs.

In the unconfirmed video, it was seen that woman with Rashmika's face was entering a lift wearing a black swimsuit. The video quickly went viral and several social media users came forward to confirm that it was a deepfake.

After the video went viral, Rashmika reacted and penned a note on Instagram story, which read, "Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused."

"Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well-wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can't imagine how could I ever tackle this," she added.

"We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft,"

Apart from Rashmika, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Kajol among others fell prey to the same. (ANI)

