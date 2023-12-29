As websites and critics unveil their best-of-the-year lists for actors and movies, why should we be left behind? In this special feature, we delve into some of the finest performances that Bollywood showcased in 2023. While the industry has excelled at the box office in recent years, Bollywood hasn't been consistently delivering quality films. Nonetheless, there were standout gems, and some of these featured exceptional performances. Year Ender 2023: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Sunny Deol Get The Best Grades at Box Office This Year - Here's How!

Without further ado, here's our compilation of the 15 actors in Bollywood who impressed us the most with their brilliant performances in 2023 in Hindi movies, in no particular ranking.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

Films: Pathaan, Jawan, Dunki

The year's most significant comeback in Indian cinema belongs to Shah Rukh Khan. After being nearly written off post a couple of box office disappointments, Shah Rukh Khan returning to superb form, rewriting box office history with two back-to-back blockbusters. It was delightful to see King Khan embrace the larger-than-life persona of his characters in Pathaan and Jawan, particularly standing out as Vikram Rathore in the latter. His agility in action scenes was also spellbinding, and his monologue in the third act asking public to be more responsible with who they vote for is wonderfully performed. As for Dunki, while he delivered a good performance, we have seen him in better form earlier this year. Shah Rukh Khan Box Office in 2023: With Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, How King Khan Became Only Indian Actor to Make Rs 2500 Crore Plus In a Single Year!

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Films: Gulmohar, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, Joram

The National Award-winning actor was in sublime form in not one but three movies this year. He was excellent in the underrated Gulmohar, portraying a character going through an identity crisis upon discovering a secret from his past. Bajpayee was in fiery form as the righteous lawyer in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, challenging an infallible foe and delivering a strong, applause-worthy monologue in the climax. His heartfelt performance as an illegal immigrant on the run in Joram should make him one of the top contenders for the National Award. A brilliant year for a brilliant actor.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

Films: TJMM, Animal

Despite both films not being our favorites, there's no denying Ranbir's intense commitment to adhering to his director's vision, no matter how problematic those visions are. Whether having a blast as the suave relationship-breaker in Tu Jhooti Main Makkar or dialing up his aggressive instincts to the max for Animal, Ranbir showcased his versatility that deserves plaudits; the writer just wish those roles didn't come with some heavy problematic baggage of their own. Year-Ender 2023: From Prabhas' Adipurush to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, 11 Bollywood Biggies That Just Didn't Impress Us This Year.

Shahana Goswami

Shahana Goswami in Zwigato

Film: Zwigato

While the most talked-about aspect of Nandita Das' drama Zwigato was Kapil Sharma's underrated performance, the best actor in the film turned out to be the always dependable Shahana Goswami. As the patient spouse of the protagonist facing her own hurdles, Goswami sparkles throughout, reiterating again how Bollywood still hasn't tapped into much of her acting potential.

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey in 12th Fail

Film: 12th Fail

Vikrant Massey, one of our finest actors, finally caught a commercial break with his first solo hit, 12th Fail. The endearing and inspirational tale, based on a real-life story, showcased Massey's fantastic portrayal of a small-town IPS aspirant struggling to overcome his own limitations to reach his goal. His performance, especially in the police station sequence before the climax and the interview scene in the climax, were easy highlights. And when he drops to his knees after realising his dreams came true, we just can't help but shed happy tears for the character. 12th Fail is Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar: Netizens Declare Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Film as the Best Hindi Movie of 2023, Calls Vikrant Massey's Performance Outstanding!

Sharib Hashmi

Sharib Hashmi in Afwaah

Film: Afwaah

Sudhir Mishra's searing and topical Afwaah, easily the writer's choice for best Hindi film of 2023, has Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar in fine form, but the standout performance comes from the underrated Sharib Hashmi. Despite playing a character we are supposed to despise, Hashmi brings pathos to the role, turning him into a tragic person blinded by a loyalty that he knows would doom him. His portrayal invokes pity and annoyance, making his final fate impactful.

Kiara Advani

Satyaprem Ki Katha in SPKK

Film: Satyaprem Ki Katha

While the writer didn't particularly enjoy this romantic dramedy due to its obsession with the male saviour complex, Kiara Advani's performance deserves a better-written film. Matching her undervalued but fab act in Guilty, Kiara, in the writer's opinion, gives a career-best performance in SPKK, playing a sexual assault survivor with the sensitivity the role demanded. She is particularly affecting in scenes where she relives her trauma while trying to get intimate with her husband. Year Ender 2023: From Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, to Rasha Thadani, Here Are the Star Kids All Set To Make Their Debut in 2024!

Amruta Subhash

Amruta Subhash in Lust Stories 2

Film: Lust Stories 2

Konkona Sen Sharma's segment in Lust Stories 2 is easily the best in the anthology. Both Amruta Subhash and Tillotama Subhash are brilliant in the segment, but Amruta edges out her co-star by fantastically portraying the manipulative nature of her character, perfectly in control of the sexual politics she engages in. A deliciously grey performance and the actress simply revels in the role!

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Film: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ranveer Singh rarely disappoints with his onscreen outings, and that's no different with his portrayal of Rocky Randhawa in this Karan Johar directorial. Convincing as the man-child with a heart of gold, he balances flamboyance and restraint with utter ease. Breaking gender conventions with his Kathak dance in the "Dola Re Dola" sequence adds another adorable layer to his performance.

Jaideep Ahlawat

Jaideep Ahlawat in Jaane Jaan

Films: Jaane Jaan, Three of Us

Jaideep Ahlawat is another actor who never gives an opportunity to feel disappointed with his performances. In 2023, he gave two fabulous performances in Jaane Jaan and Three of Us. In Sujoy Ghosh's thriller, Ahlawat shines the most as the brilliant mathematician with a savior complex. In Avinash Arun's social drama, he gives a particularly nuanced and sensitive performance that manages to stand apart, despite Shefali Shah's astounding performance (more on her ahead). Never change, Mr Ahlawat, keeping delivering such powerful performances.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal in Dunki

Films: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, The Great Indian Family, Sam Bahadur, Dunki

In terms of the quality of his movies, Vicky Kaushal didn't have a great year. However, in terms of performances, Vicky Kaushal continues to be stunning as always. He was endearing in a more commercial space in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and The Great Indian Family. Although the writer felt he was a bit too rehearsed in Sam Bahadur, it was still a bankable performance. The actor was most impactful in Dunki, despite brief screentime. His portrayal as the tragic lover was so good that his final sendoff destabilises Dunki and it could never recover post that, a noteworthy feat considering this is a Shah Rukh Khan-starrer. Year Ender 2023: From Shahid Kapoor's Farzi to Barun Sobti's Kohrra, 7 Best OTT Shows That We Truly Loved This Year and Where to Watch Them Online!

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi in OMG 2

Films: OMG 2, Kadak Singh

Even if the film was promoted on Akshay Kumar's star power, the true star of OMG 2 is indubitably Pankaj Tripathi. As a father determined to show society that his son has done no wrong in terms of exploring his own sexual growth, Tripathi delivers another everyday performance, which, in other words, means 'exemplary'. He was also really good in Kadak Singh, even though the drama didn't have the memorability factor of OMG 2.

Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur in Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video

Film: Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video

The investigative drama with satirical elements, Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, has some good performances, but the dependable Nimrat Kaur towers above all as the no-nonsense cop solving an intriguing disappearance. Ready with comebacks and one-liners, Kaur relishes the part like we devour a plate of biryani, and turning in an performance that deserves more eyeballs than it has gotten.

Shefali Shah

Shefali Shah in Three of Us

Film: Three of Us

Shefali Shah's performance in Three of Us is truly exceptional. As a government employee suffering from the onset of dementia and wanting to connect with her childhood, Shah delivers a layered performance that feels both empathetic and resilient. She is particularly fantastic and poignant in the scene where her old teacher convinces her to dance with other students, and mid-performance, she forgets her steps. The Ferris wheel sequence with Ahlawat sees both actors in fine mettle.

Adarsh Gourav

Adarsh Gourav in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Film: Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

All three main leads - Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav - are very good in this reprisal of Dil Chahta Hai for the newer generation. However, the writer singles out Adarsh Gourav due to relatability bias. Adarsh, who continues to shine in every series or movie he is in, convincingly portrays the insecurities of a middle-class youngster trapped in a bad relationship, who is also helpless in not being able to break out of his class barrier. The actor impresses particularly in the third act where his character reaches the lowest, doing things that shouldn't have been done before realising his mistake and redeeming himself in the process.

So which of these performances were your favourite? Do you agree with this list? Or do you believe we have missed out on some other fabulous performances? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2023 09:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).