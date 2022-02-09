Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi and film producer Sam Fernandes have lodged cross Non-Cognisable (NC) complaints against each other following a dispute, a Mumbai Police official said on Wednesday.

Both of them have accused each other of manhandling and using abusive language, he said.

Fernandes and Pancholi met recently at a five-star hotel in suburban Juhu to discuss the role of Aditya's son Suraj Pancholi in a movie produced by Fernandes. However, both entered into a heated exchange over the production of the film. Both of them allegedly manhandled each other, the Juhu police station official said quoting the complaints.

The official said that Fernandes had given a role to Suraj Pancholi in his film, but due to some financial issue, the production of the film got stuck. Aditya Pancholi was insisting that Fernandes complete the movie.

The cross complaints were registered under charges of intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace and punishment for criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is underway, the official added.

