The makers of hostage thriller 'A Thursday' shared a sneak peek into the upcoming movie and actress Yami Gautam Dhar looks every inch deadly even while reciting a nursery rhyme. The suspense drama has been produced by RSVP movies and directed by Behzad Khambata. A Thursday Teaser: Yami Gautam’s Scary Stare Will Give You Chills in This First Glimpse From the Disney+ Hotstar Film (Watch Video).

The teaser shows a sneak peek into a kindergarten school wherein the children seem to be in a joyous mood as we catch a fleeting glance of Yami with a grim look on her face followed by a gunshot. The combination of Yami's tense look and the joyful backdrop of a kindergarten make for the perfect setting for a thriller. A Thursday: Yami Gautam Shares a Special Video as She Announces Official Wrap of Her Upcoming Thriller Film – WATCH.

Check Out The Video Below:

Yami shared the teaser on her Instagram and captioned it: "Maasumiyat ka chehra iss din badlaa (The face of innocence changed this day)." 'A Thursday' is releasing soon only on Disney+ Hotstar.