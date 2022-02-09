Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor shared a sneak peek of her getting ready for a glamourous shoot on Wednesday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Vaani shared a video in which she looks stunning, getting her hair and makeup ready for a shoot. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Jennifer Lopez, Who Wore this David Koma Dress Better?.

In the caption, she wrote, "Shoot life." Fans flooded the post with likes and comments. "So so gorgeous," a social media user wrote. "Adorable beauty," another added. Doomsday Machine: Claire Foy to Play Sheryl Sandberg in Facebook-Inspired HBO Series.

Check Out Vaani Kapoor's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

Meanwhile, Vaani will next be seen in the film 'Shamshera' with Ranbir Kapoor.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)