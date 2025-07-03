Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 (ANI): A special screening of Anurag Basu's directorial 'Metro...In Dino' was held in Mumbai on Thursday night for B-town.

Several stars gathered together under one roof to cheer for the whole team of 'Metro...In Dino', which stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh , and Ali Fazal in the lead roles.

Ali arrived at the venue with his wife, Richa Chadha. The couple happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Sara was spotted arriving at the screening with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara looked elegant in a white ethnic suit.

Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan, too, attended the screening. They both were happy to meet each. Look at their reunion after 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' promotions.

The trailer for Metro...In Dino was released last month. The trailer gave us a sneak peek into the love stories of the couples--Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta.

It follows four different love stories of couples--young, old, and middle-aged--living in a metro and serves as the spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu's 2007 film Life in a... Metro.

Recently, in an interview with ANI, Konkona opened up about her experience working in the film.

She said, "Metro...In Dino is quite different from Life in a Metro, because Life in a Metro was made 17-18 years ago. We were younger back then, so the story was different. And I feel lucky to work with Mr. Pankaj Tripathi."

"It was a lot of fun. Actually, I wasn't sure what to expect because, even though both of us have been working for so long, we hadn't worked together before. But he is very popular, and I've seen his work--I like it a lot. So, I was happy to be working with him. On the first day, I think we were both a little shy and formal. Anurag always says this very funnily: 'On the first day, we were both a little shy, a little formal. Mr. Pankaj used to say "Namaste" and all that. I'm also a bit like that--kind of old-fashioned. But we quickly became comfortable with each other," she added.

The movie will be released in theatres this Friday. (ANI)

