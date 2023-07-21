Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 21 (ANI): Actor Adivi Sesh, on Friday, raised fans' curiosity about 'G2' sequel.

Adivi took to Twitter and shared a fan video. The video shows Adivi's iconic scenes from the spy thriller 'Goodachari'.

"One Of The Best Spy Thriller in TFI", the fan captioned the post.

Reacting to the tweet, Adivi wrote, "Thank you for your love. Been writing with director @vinaykumar7121 & @abburiravi sir for the last six months to give you a game changing film #G2 script is ….a Huge Vision. Massive preparation underway. Director @vinaykumar7121. His vision scares me sometimes BUT…all I’m gonna say is, INKA?".

In January 2023, Adivi unveiled the first-look poster and pre-vision video of G2

Taking to Instagram, Adivi dropped the Pre Vision video along with a caption, "#G2 MASSIVE Pre Vision is here. Telugu : Hindi : Kannada : Tamil : Malayalam. A Film that Spans Across Continents. A Spy who Fights for his Country. 116 is HERE."

Written by Adivi Sesh himself, Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, the editor of "Major", will be making his debut as a director with the movie. Producers TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal, who delivered hits like 'Kashmir Files', 'Karthikeya 2' and 'Major' will be jointly producing the movie under the banners of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts and AK Entertainments India Pvt Ltd.

In the poster, the actor donned an intense avatar as he was seen holding a gun in his hand, indicating he is all set to begin the action.

Titled 'G2' the film is the sequel to Adivi Sesh's blockbuster hit Telugu film 'Goodachari' which also starred Shobhita Dhulipala and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles.

While the entire story of 'Goodhachari' was set in India, and for 'G2' the makers are going international.'Goodhachari Part 2 'will start from where 'Goodhachari' ended in the Alps mountains.

The makers want to design double the action compared to an average action film with many new characters joining with the already existing star cast.The official announcement of the remaining star cast of the film is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Adivi Sesh was recently seen in the Telugu suspense thriller film 'Hit: The Second Case' alongside Meenakshi Choudhary.Helmed by Sailesh Konalu, the film gathered positive responses from the audience. (ANI)

