Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI): Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who recently turned 32 on September 29, received a special birthday wish from her 'Goodachari 2' (G2) co-star Adivi Sesh.

Just a day after her birthday, the actor took to his X account to share a new poster of the actress from their upcoming spy action film, showcasing her in a powerful and fierce look.

The poster shows Wamiqa dressed in a black leather jacket, holding a gun with intensity in her eyes. Her bruised face reflects the dangerous, high-stakes world her character inhabits.

Along with the poster, Sesh praised his co-star for her dedication and strong performance in a note that read, "Many, many happy returns of the day, dear @iWamiqaGabbi!! You're a fantastic co-star, and you've given so many layers of gravitas to your role. Happy birthday to our talented, beautiful, and professional lead actress of #G2 #Goodachari2 (P.S. forgive me for the late wishes)."

'Goodachari 2' is the sequel to Adivi Sesh's blockbuster Telugu spy thriller 'Goodachari,' which featured Shobhita Dhulipala and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles. This time, the film also brings actor Emraan Hashmi into the cast.

Directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, the film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, Abhishek Agarwal, and Anil Sunkara. The music is composed by Sri Charan Pakala.

The film is set to hit theatres on May 1, 2026, coinciding with International Labour Day, and will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. (ANI)

