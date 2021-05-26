Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 (ANI): The makers of the war drama 'Major', starring Adivi Sesh as the martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan, have announced to postpone the release of the film amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the most anticipated films of the year based on real-life heroes, 'Major' was scheduled for a multi-lingual release across the nation on July 2, 2021. The film shot in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously had also announced to release in Malayalam, widening the scope of reach amongst the diverse sectors of the audience.

The makers of 'Major' made an official announcement for deferring the release saying, "We are living in unprecedented times and we hope you all are following all the safety protocols and staying safe. Our film Major, which was originally scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 2nd July, is now postponed to a later date: WE WILL ANNOUNCE THE NEW RELEASE DATE ONCE THINGS ARE BACK TO NORMAL. Times are tough but so are we."

Earlier, the makers of 'Major' had released the teaser of the film tracing the varied dimensions of Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life, from his childhood, teenage to his glorious years in the army.

Celebrating the heroics of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, 'Major' not only depicts his death but embraces the spirit with which he lived.

'Major' stars Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala in leading roles. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A plus S movies. (ANI)

