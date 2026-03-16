Washington [US], March 16 (ANI): The 98th Academy Awards paid tribute to several icons of world cinema on Monday morning, but veteran Indian star Dharmendra was absent from the televised segment despite being officially acknowledged by the Academy.

The legendary Bollywood actor, who passed away in November 2025 at the age of 89, was included in the Academy's official online In Memoriam list released on the day of the ceremony.

Also Read | Kanye West POSTPONES India Concert by Nearly 2 Months Due to Iran-Israel War, Will Now Take Place on This Date.

Meanwhile, the broadcast tribute honoured several well-known names from the global film industry, including Robert Redford, Rob Reiner, Robert Duvall, Catherine O'Hara, and Diane Keaton.

Another iconic Indian actor, Manoj Kumar, who also died last year, was similarly acknowledged by the Academy but omitted from the televised segment.

Also Read | 'Splitsvilla 16': Ruru Thakur Enters Dating Show As First WILDCARD, What Does This Mean for Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Choudhary?.

Legendary Indian filmmaker S. Krishnaswamy, and Indian actress, B. Saroja Devi were also acknowledged by Academy.

Dharmendra remains one of Hindi cinema's most enduring stars. Over a career spanning more than six decades, he appeared in more than 300 films and delivered memorable performances in classics such as Sholay, Satyakam, and Chupke Chupke.

Earlier this year, the actor received a prominent international tribute at the BAFTA Awards 2026, where he was honoured during the In Memoriam segment. British singer-songwriter Jessie Ware performed an emotional rendition of The Way We Were, accompanied by a montage celebrating the late actor's life and cinematic legacy.

Meanwhile, the Oscars ceremony concluded with One Battle After Another winning Best Picture. Michael B. Jordan took home the Best Actor award for Sinners, a genre-blending period drama written and directed by Ryan Coogler.

In the Best Actress category, Jessie Buckley won for her performance in Hamnet, while Sentimental Value secured the award for Best International Feature.

Indian-American filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir received nominations in two documentary categories for The Perfect Neighbor and The Devil Is Busy, though neither project won. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)