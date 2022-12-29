Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): South actor Adivi Sesh, is all set to star in the Pan India film 'G2'.

Taking to Instagram, Adivi Sesh shared a motion which he captioned, "#G2 it is! Just a little taste for the New Year. An Epic Action Film visualized by our Brilliant Director @vinaysirigineedi. You will know what I mean when you see our "Pre Vision" Video. We will Launch MASSIVE on Jan 9 in Mumbai & Delhi. #HappyNewYear guys."

Titled 'G2' the film is the sequel to Adivi Sesh's blockbuster hit Telugu film 'Goodachari' which also starred Shobhita Dhulipala and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles.

Makers of 'G2' will be releasing a 'pre-vision' video of the film on January 9, 2023 in Delhi and Mumbai.

Written by Adivi Sesh, the film will be directed by the 'Major' film editor Vinay Kumar and will mark his directorial debut.

In the motion poster, Adivi Sesh could be seen in a black suit holding a machine gun in his hand, indicating he is all set to begin the action.

While the entire story of 'Goodhachari' was set in India, and for 'G2' the makers are going international.

'Goodhachari Part 2 'will start from where 'Goodhachari' ended in the Alps mountains. The makers want to design double the action compared to an average action film with many new characters joining with the already existing star cast.

The official announcement of the remaining star cast of the film is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Adivi Sesh was recently seen in the Telugu suspense thriller film 'Hit: The Second Case' alongside Meenakshi Choudhary.

Helmed by Sailesh Konalu, the film gathered positive responses from the audience.

The Hindi version of 'Hit: The Second Case' will hit the theatres on December 30, 2022.

Adivi Sesh gathered a lot of appreciation for his performance in the biopic 'Major', which was based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

'Major' also starred actors Prakash Raj, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathy and Murli Sharma in lead roles and was among the biggest hit films of 2022. (ANI)

