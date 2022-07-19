Renowned singer Adnan Sami, who was quite active on social media, shocked netizens when he unexpectedly deleted all his Instagram posts. The 50-year-old singer took to his Instagram handle and posted a goodbye post after deleting all of his videos and pictures on his Instagram handle. Adnan Sami Shares Cryptic Message ‘Alvida’ After Deleting All Posts From His Instagram.

He captioned the post and wrote, "A L V I D A...". As soon as Adnan dropped the post, fans got worried and filled the comment section with several comments and questions. A fan wrote, "What happened sir? I think this is a new beginning! Your new song or something?". Another Instagram user commented on the post, "Are you okay sir".

"1st off, if it's a publicity stunt for a song promotion then its really a sick Joke! ... if it's not, someone better get to his house/ apartment and check on him pls! We can't be losing out on another fabulous singer", a user commented. For those who are unaware, Adnan Sami applied for and was given Indian citizenship in 2016 on humanitarian grounds after his Pakistani passport had expired and the government had not renewed it. Adnan Sami Birthday Special: 5 Lesser-Known Facts About the ‘Lift Karadey’ Singer That We Bet You Didn’t Know!

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adnan Sami (@adnansamiworld)

In 2020, he received the prestigious Padma Shri Award. Speaking about his creative output, Adnan Sami is responsible for a variety of popular songs, such as Mujhko Bhi Toh Lift Kara De, Tera Chehra, Kabhi To Nazar Milao, etc.

