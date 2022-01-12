Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): On the occasion of National Youth Day, actor Ajay Devgn imagined what advice he would give to himself when he was 20 years old: People's criticism and doubts would make him question his dreams, but in the end it would be worth it and he made several other notes to himself.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay penned a lengthy note and captioned it as "This #NationalYouthDay decided to pen down a few words for the 20-year-old Ajay, I hope he appreciates it."

The note read, "Dear 20-year-old me, There you are making your mark in this new world as an actor. Let me be honest, you are going to face some brutal rejections. Shy and unconventional, you will try your hardest to fit in but fail spectacularly! People's criticism and doubts will be hard, it'll make you question your dreams. You will fail more than you will succeed."

He added, "But, spoiler alert, it's all going to be worth it... because one day slowly but surely, you'll realize, being yourself can be your greatest strength. So, stumble a little but don't stop. Keep pushing the boundaries and don't let the world's expectations turn into your inhibitions. "Always be true, always be you!" P.S. Learn how to dance it'll help you in the long run. Love, An older, wiser and better looking you."

Many praised Ajay after reading his life lesson to his 20-year-old self.

"Love this," Ajay's sister-in-law Tanishaa Mukerji commented.

"Word," actor Ali Fazal wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Runway 34'. (ANI)

