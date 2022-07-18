Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): After Sushmita Sen slammed the trolls and people who have been labelling her a 'Gold Digger', Lalit Modi has also posted a long note on his Instagram, hitting out at those questioning the relationship between both of them.

Lalit Modi took to his Instagram and shared a photo of himself and Sushmita and wrote, "Why is the media so obsessed abt trolling me apparently 4 wrongly tagging. Can someone explain - I only did 2 pics on insta- & Tag is correct. I GUESS We R still living in the Middle Ages when 2 people can't be friends & then if chemistry is right & timing is good - Magic can happen."

Lalit Modi further responded to several other allegations surrounding his personal and professional life. Addressing rumours regarding his late wife, he wrote, "And if u don't know let me Enlighten u All- departed love of my life #minalmodi was MY BEST FRIEND for 12 years whilst she was married. She was not my mothers friend. That gossip was spread by vested interests. It's about time to get out of this #crabmentality - hope u know what that means. Enjoy when someone prospers."

Talking about his professional life, Lalit Modi even targeted those who call him a 'fugitive'. He wrote, "THOU U CALL ME A "fugitive" - pray & tell me which court has "EVER CONVICTED" me. I will tell u none. TELL ME JUST 1 other person in our beautiful NATION THAT has CREATED WHAT I HAVE. AND GIFTED IT TO THE NATION."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgF1-KQteG6/

Earlier today, Sushmita Sen shut down all trolls who targeted her relationship with the former IPL Chairman. She posted a photo of herself on Instagram and wrote, "Perfectly centred in my being & my conscience...I love how nature merges all it's creation to experience oneness...and just how divided we are, when we break that balance. It's heartbreaking to see just how miserable & unhappy the world around us is becoming...The so called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies....the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip. The friends I never had & the acquaintances I've never met....all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character...monetising the 'Gold Digger' all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!! I dig deeper than Gold...and I've always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!!"

She added, "I love the all heart support my well wishers & loved ones continue to extend. Please know, your Sush is ABSOLUTELY fine.. cause I've never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval & applause. I am the Sun....perfectly Centred in my being & my conscience!! I love you guys!!! #stayblessed #stayhappy #rise #duggadugga #yourstruly."

For those unaware, last Thursday, Lalit shared pictures on social media talking about returning from a global tour with his "better-looking partner" Sushmita Sen.However, his tweet created confusion among netizens as they assumed that Lalit Modi had tied the knot with Sushmita. In no time, Lalit issued another tweet to clear the air and wrote that the two are just dating, "not married." (ANI)

