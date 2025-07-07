New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday during the CM's visit to Delhi and requested support to set up a film studio in the state with international standards.

The 'Singham' actor discussed the possibility of building a full-fledged studio equipped with facilities like animation, VFX, AI, and other modern tools for film production. He also expressed his interest in establishing a skill training centre to bring in experts and train workers needed in the film industry.

Also Read | 'Kingdom' New Release Date: Vijay Deverakonda's Action Drama To Hit Theatres on July 31 (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Ajay recently announced the release date of the film 'Son of Sardar 2' on the work front, calling it "a return of Sardaar."

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajay Devgn shared the first poster of his upcoming film. The poster featured him wearing a turban while standing on two tankers. The movie is set to release in theatres on July 25. The makers have not revealed further details about the movie yet.

Also Read | AI Fail: Grok Mistakes 'The Hunger Games - Mockingjay Part 2' Video Clip for 'Aftersun'; X Chatbot's Hilarious Responses Defending Its 'Answer' Go Viral!.

The first instalment of 'Son of Sardaar' was directed by Ashwani Dhir. It featured Devgn alongside Sonakshi Sinha and tells the story of Jassi, a man who returns to his ancestral village in Punjab and becomes embroiled in a family feud.

The actor was last seen in the film 'Raid 2'. He shared the screen with Riteish Deshmukh in the movie. It was released in theatres on May 1. Raid 2' was produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)