Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI): After the teaser of the new peppy track 'Paan Dukaniya', Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Bholaa' released the audio song.

Taking to Twitter, Ajay dropped the audio version of 'Paan Dukaniya' and captioned it "#PaanDukaniya Audio Out Now."

Also Read | Project K: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Health Update After Suffering Injury of Set of His Film with Deepika Padukone (View Pic).

https://twitter.com/ajaydevgn/status/1637736983333310464

On Sunday, Ajay treated fans with a glimpse of the along with it caption "Paan Dukaniya... Opening Soon! #PaanDukaniya Teaser Out Now. #BholaaIn3D #BholaaOn30thMarch."

Also Read | Dotara Song: Mouni Roy, Jubin Nautiyal's New Track Is All About Love From Another Era! (Watch Teaser Video).

The song features Deepak Dobriyal. And in the video, a woman can be seen teasing men around her on the peppy beats and the face of the actor is not revealed.

Recently, the emotional song 'Aadha Main Aadhi Vo' was released, which showcased the heart-rending relationship between Ajay and his 10-year-old daughter in the movie.

Talking of how the emotional journey of this one song alone left him tinged with sadness, Ajay said, "There is no bond more sacred than one that is between a parent and a child. And, the entire journey of Bholaa has just one meaning, one quest. It is his desire to get united with the daughter who has been separated from him at her birth because of circumstances. Not knowing how he will tackle the actual meeting between him and his child, this man (Bholaa) has gone through a decade of the most trying circumstances and held himself from 'breaking' because he knows at the end of it, he will get a chance to meet his child. If you listen closely to 'Aadha Main Aadhi Vo', you will realise how strong this bond between father and daughter is. The song is bound to bring tears to those listening in. It is just very emotional.''

'Aadha Main Aadhi Vo' is sung by B Praak with lyrics from Irshad Kamil. The song is composed by Ravi Basrur.

'Bholaa' is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit 'Kaithi'. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise."

The original film revolved around an ex-convict, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia. Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Vineet Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Tabu played pivotal roles in the movie. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)