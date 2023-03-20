Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared a health update after suffering an injury to his ribs during the shoot of Project K. Big B even thanked his fans for wishing him a speedy recovery and hoped that he will be 'back on the ramp soon'. Taking to Instagram, Amitabh posted a photo of himself walking on the ramp of a show. He captioned it: "Thank you for all the prayers and wishes for my recovery... I repair... Hope to be back on the ramp soon." It was earlier in March, when Amitabh suffered an injury during the shoot of Project K, in Hyderabad. Project K Release Date: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan-Starrer to Arrive in Theatres on January 12, 2024.

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Health Update

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

The actor shared his health update on his blog. After consulting a doctor and CT scan at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad, he left for Mumbai, where he is taking rest at his home. The 80-year-old suffered a muscle tear to his right rib cage during an action sequence of the film. He wrote that after the incident the film shoot was postponed. Project K is science fiction film written and directed by Aswini Dutt. Being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, it features Amitabh, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.