Makers of the upcoming song ''Dotara'' unveiled the official teaser on Monday.Taking to Instagram, singer Jubin Nautiyal shared the teaser which he captioned, "On my way to give you a timeless love story from another era! #Dotara teaser out now. Song releasing on 21st March 2023. Stay tuned." New BFFs Mouni Roy and Disha Patani Raise Temperature With Their Sexy Avatars (View Pics).

Sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev the full song will be out on March 21, 2023. The song features actor Mouni Roy and singer Jubin Nautiyal in the lead roles. Soon after the singer unveiled the teaser of the song, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Ek hi dil h bhaiya kitni bar jeetoge," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "teaser bahut acha or different laga super duper excited." "Wow I am very excited," a fan wrote.

Previously, Mouni and Jubin collaborated for the song ''Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai'' which received massive responses from the audiences. Meanwhile, on the film front, Mouni received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the sci-fi action film Brahmastra: Part 1" which also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. She will be next seen in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy film The Virgin Tree along with actors Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari. Mouni Roy Reminisces Special Moments From Her Wedding Day As She Celebrates One Year of Togetherness With Suraj Nambiar (Watch Video).

Check The Teaser Video Here:

Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the official release date of the film is still awaited. Recently Mouni jetted off to the US for The Entertainers tour. The Entertainers tour in the US has garnered a lot of positive response as Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana, Dish, Mouni, Sonam Bajwa and Stebin Bin have entertained live audiences.