It's filmmaker Rohit Shetty's birthday today! Ringing in his birthday, his friends and colleagues from the cinema took to social media to extend their heartfelt greetings to him. Rohit's close friend and actor Ajay Devgn shared a picture of himself with Rohit and wrote, "Another year older, but the stunts keep getting crazier. Happy Birthday, my friend @itsrohitshetty." Rohit and Ajay share a great bond. The two have worked together in several films, such as Singham and the Golmaal franchise. In an interview with ANI, Rohit recently talked about how Ajay is his biggest supporter. "I dropped out of school when I was in 10th and worked for 15 years. I struggled and worked a lot. During this time, Ajay started his company. By then, I had worked a lot with Ajay in Suhaag, Haqeeqat, and Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha. But before Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, the previous movies did not do well or were not completed. Then he started his company and told me, 'You come with me and we will work together.' Then, I started working in Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha. I was an associate director there, Raju Chacha, and all these films, and then after 13-14 years, I told him I wanted to direct, and he said sure, and then I narrated to him a script, and he said we should do it," Rohit said."That film was Zameen," he added.

The 2003 film was an action thriller directed by Rohit Shetty and it starred Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, and Bipasha Basu. "So, that break was easy because Ajay was there for me. I didn't have to struggle to get my first film because before that already that 15 years or 14 years of hard work had gone," Rohit shared. Exploring Ajay's filmography, Shetty emphasized the actor's versatility. "He has done everything," Rohit said, referencing Ajay's diverse roles in films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Zakhm and Raincoat. He also revealed that Ajay Devgn is usually quiet. "He is like that", said Rohit. In his praise for Ajay Devgn, Rohit said, "The body of work he has done, agar koi aur hota to 20ve maale ki building se chilata," highlighting Ajay's huge impact in a changing generation through his roles in movies.

Speaking about Ajay's father and notable action director Veeru Devgn's efforts to bring attention to action, Rohit said, "Action got recognition because of Veeru Devgn ji". He recounted a pivotal moment when Phool Aur Kaante earned acclaim and marked a groundbreaking turn with the industry's first-ever action award. "Because of him, for the first time action, Phool Aur Kaante got an award for action. Before that, there was no award category for action ... it's so sad," Rohit said. In the coming months, Rohit will release Singham 3, which features Ajay and Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.