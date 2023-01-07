Bollywood director Rohit Shetty was injured during the filming of his web series Indian Police Force in Hyderabad on Saturday. The director sustained injury on his hand during the shoot at Ramoji Film City on the city outskirts. He was admitted at Kamineni Hospitals where doctors performed minor surgery. He was later discharged from the hospital. Indian Police Force: Vivek Oberoi Joins Rohit Shetty’s Amazon Prime Cop Series (View Pic).

According to sources, Rohit Shetty sustained injury while shooting a car chase sequence. The production team immediately brought him to Kamineni Hospital. A team of doctors performed minor surgery. The shoot for the ambitious cop web show is currently underway at Ramoji Film City. A huge set is said to have been erected for the key schedule. Indian Police Force: Shilpa Shetty Kundra To Make Her OTT Debut With Rohit Shetty’s Amazon Prime Cop Series.

The shoot involved car chase sequences and other high-octane action and stunt scenes. Sidharth Malhotra, who plays the lead character in the Amazon Prime Video show, and other key actors are participating in the shoot. In May last year, Sidharth Malhotra had sustained minor injury during the shoot for Indian Police Force in Goa. Both Rohit Shetty and Sidharth are making their web series debut. The show also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in key roles.

