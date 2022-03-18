New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): South superstar Ajith Kumar and ace filmmaker Vignesh Shivan are teaming up for the new project 'AK 62'.

Lyca Productions confirmed the news on their official Twitter handle on Friday.

"We proudly announce our next film with Mr Ajith Kumar "AK 62" to be directed by Mr Vignesh Shivan, music composed by Mr Anirradh, produced by Mr Subaskaran. This project will be headed by Mr G.K.M. Tamil Kumaran," the statement read.

The shooting of the film will commence by the end of this year and release by mid next year. The other cast and crew details will be announced soon.

"Lyca is very proud and happy to have joined hands with Mr Ajith Kumar. As a team, Lyca is committed to carrying out a sincere and fruitful collaboration to provide quality films to the audiences and fans," the statement posted by the production further read.

For the unversed, 'AK 62' will mark Ajith Kumar and Vignesh Shivan's first film together.

Excited about the collaboration, the filmmaker wrote on Instagram, "Sheer Happiness! Loss of words to express my gratitude to #AjithSir for giving me the opportunity to direct #AK62!"

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar was last seen in H Vinoth's directorial action drama 'Valimai'.

On the other hand, Vignesh Shivan is awaiting the release of his romantic comedy, 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' which features a star-studded cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nayanthara. (ANI)

