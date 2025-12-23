Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI): Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers of Agastya Nanda starrer 'Ikkis' held a special screening for the cast and their family members in Mumbai.

Visuals from the venue captured many, including Akshay Kumar, along with his sister Alka Bhatia, as he arrived to show support for his niece's debut film. Akshay appeared in high spirits while posing for the media.

The brother-sister duo showcased an amazing bond, as they joyfully came together for the pictures.

Akshay's niece, Simar Bhatia, also joined them. Simar is the daughter of Akshay's sister Alka.

The Bachchans were also present at the screening of 'Ikkis'.

Gracing the event were Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Navya Naveli Nanda, who came forward to support Agastya's upcoming outing.

'Ikkis' also marks the big screen debut of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya.

The makers recently unveiled a brand new trailer of the film, which showcases intense battlefield sequences. The highlight of the trailer comes when Dharmendra's character reflects on Arun's legacy, saying he will "always be 21."

Notably, Agastya Nanda, who portrays the character of Dharmendra's onscreen son, got emotional during the film's music launch.

Speaking to the media, Agastya described it as a "very emotional" experience for him and recalled how the late icon had worked with multiple generations of his family, and also called it a "huge privilege" to share screen space with him.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, 'Ikkis' is a war biopic based on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra.

The film also stars the late Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, and Rahul Dev.

Initially scheduled for December 25, it will now release on January 1, 2026. (ANI)

