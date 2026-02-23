Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], February 23 (ANI): In what is being described as one of the largest demolition drives in the history of Saurashtra, Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC), backed by the Gujarat Government, has launched a massive clearance operation in the Jangleshwar area along the Aji River.

The action began early morning on Monday (February 23) after the Gujarat High Court refused to grant interim protection to residents who had approached the court seeking a stay on demolition.

The matter was heard by the High Court on Thursday and Friday, 19th and 20th February. Three separate cases were filed before the Gujarat High Court by residents seeking protection from demolition. On Friday, the State Government and the Rajkot Municipal Corporation informed the Court that they would be filing detailed replies in the matters.

Appearing for the Rajkot Municipal Corporation, Government Pleader GH Virk argued that none of the petitioners before the High Court had any legal entitlement over the constructions, as they were illegal encroachers occupying the Aji River bed and Town Planning road land.

The authorities made it clear that none of the petitioners was eligible for any rehabilitation benefits. The Court did not grant any interim relief, and the petitioners sought adjournments during the proceedings.

On Saturday, February 21, another urgent hearing petition was moved by residents of Jangleshwar seeking immediate intervention before demolition could begin. However, the request for an early hearing was refused. With no stay in force, the administration moved swiftly.

The demolition has continued since early morning on Monday, and within a single day itself, more than 1,500 illegal structures were removed from the riverbed in what is being described as one of the largest demolition actions undertaken anywhere in the State in recent times.

Officials estimate that more than 87,000 square metres of valuable government land will be reclaimed through this drive, restoring the natural flow of the Aji River, which has caused flooding in parts of Rajkot city almost every year due to encroachments blocking its course.

The scale of the operation is unprecedented. More than 3,000 police personnel have been deployed to maintain strict law and order and ensure the operation proceeds without disruption. The entire area has been converted into a high-security zone. Over 25 drones are being used for aerial surveillance to monitor the situation in real time. Senior police officers and civic officials are personally supervising the drive on the ground.

Addressing a press conference on the evening of February 23, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi addressed the situation in Jangleshwar. He stated that the area had become a hub for criminal elements over the years. He further said that while some houses appeared small from the outside, they were internally well-built and even luxurious.

The Deputy Chief Minister revealed that in recent operations, police had arrested eight accused in murder cases from Jangleshwar in a short span of time. Additionally, 68 accused in assault cases and 19 accused in rape and kidnapping cases had been arrested from the area. More than 80 accused linked to illegal gambling activities were also apprehended. In a major anti-drug crackdown, 472 kilograms of ganja were seized, and eight accused were arrested in drug-related cases.

Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi made it clear that any illegal encroachment would be removed without exception. He announced that Phase-1 of the demolition drive would be completed by the following evening. After the completion of Phase-1, the government would focus on developing facilities and public amenities in the cleared area for the benefit of citizens.

Jangleshwar, located along the Aji River and close to key internal city roads, has grown into a densely populated pocket over the years. The road running parallel to the river, connecting 80 Feet Road to Nadoda Nagar, had become severely narrowed due to illegal construction, making it difficult even for ambulances and fire tenders to pass.

The administration has taken a firm position that development, public safety and environmental protection cannot be held hostage to repeated litigation. With bulldozers at work and heavy security deployment in place, the Jangleshwar operation is being seen as a decisive step by the State Government to reclaim river land, strengthen urban infrastructure and restore order in Rajkot. (ANI)

