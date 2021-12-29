Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar penned a beautiful message to mark the 47th birthday of his better half, writer Twinkle Khanna.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, Akshay posted a picture in which the couple can be seen hanging out and sharing smiles from their ongoing vacation in the Maldives.

Also Read | Ted Danson Birthday Special: 10 Meaningful Quotes by the Actor as Michael From The Good Place That Are Simply Beautiful!.

Further, he penned, "With you by my side, even the blues are easy to take in my stride... Happy birthday Tina."

In the comments section, the birthday girl dropped a string of red heart emoticons.

Also Read | Alison Brie Birthday: 7 Of Her Best Red Carpet Outings That You Should Take a Note Of.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Twinkle recently presented the book 'When I Grow Up I Want To Be...Book 2'.

On the other hand, Akshay, who was recently seen in the film 'Atrangi Re', has upcoming projects including 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Ram Setu', 'Prithviraj' and 'OMG 2'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)