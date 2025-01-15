Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 15 (ANI): Priyadarshan's upcoming horror-comedy 'Bhooth Bangla' will be special for movie buffs, especially who are fans of 90s and early 2000s Hindi films.

Firstly, 'Bhooth Bangla' marks the reunion of Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar after a long gap. The duo has earlier given blockbuster films such as 'Hera Pheri', 'Bhagam Bhag', 'Garam Masala', 'De Dana Dan' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' among others. Secondly, the film will also see a reunion of Akshay and Tabu after 25 years.

Also Read | 'That Was Just Saturday Night': Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Childhood Friend Claims Rapper Was 'Desensitised' to Sex by His Mom's Wild Parties, Reveals Disturbing Details About Their Childhood.

Tabu recently joined the cast and now an adorable picture from the sets surfaced online that shows her exchanging a warm hug with Khiladi Kumar. The two were last seen together in 'Hera Pheri'.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DE10G0VN4pK/?hl=en

Also Read | 'Identity' Box Office: Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan's Film Crosses INR 40 Crore Mark in Just Two Weeks.

Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is slated for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026.

Paresh Rawal is also a part of the movie. On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Akshay took to Instagram and shared a video from the sets of the film. In the video, we saw Akshay and Paresh Rawal flying a kite to mark Makar Sankranti celebrations.

If reports are to be believed, Wamiqa Gabbi will also be seen sharing screen space with Akshay in 'Bhooth Bangla'a. More details regarding the film have been kept under wraps. The film is currently being filmed in Rajasthan.

Meamwhile, Akshay is gearing up for the release of his film 'Sky Force', which also marks debut of Veer Pahariya.

'Sky Force', set for release on January 24, 2025, just before Republic Day, stars Akshay Kumar as an Air Force officer, who is on a revenge mission following the death of fellow soldiers.At the trailer launch earlier this month, Akshay shared his connection with the uniform, saying, "My father was in the army, so this feeling is inbuilt in me," Akshay explained, adding "When I wear a uniform, it automatically imbues me with strength. I've worn different uniforms before, but this is the first time I am donning the Indian Air Force uniform."

The high-stakes thriller is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)