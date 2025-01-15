Amid the ongoing sexual assault case against Sean "Diddy" Combs, a childhood friend of the controversial rapper said that in the Peacock documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, the disgraced rap mogul's mother, Janice Combs, threw wild sex parties at his childhood home where one would find naked couples if they walked into any room exposing him to explicit visuals at a very young age. These disturbing revelations were made by Diddy's childhood Tim "Dawg" Patterson in the latest documentary based on the disgraced rapper's life. Was Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs the Subject of Jaguar Wright’s HIV Comments? Singer Was Referring to Basketball Legend Magic Johnson NOT P Diddy.

What Did Diddy’s Childhood Friend Tell About Sex Parties Hosted by the Rapper’s Mom

Tim Patterson said that his mother lived with Diddy and Janice Combs in their Harlem home. He revealed that Diddy's alleged sex troubles go way back to his childhood days. On the weekend, we partied in the house, and we did that a lot. He was around all types of alcohol, and he was around reefer smoke. Drug addicts around, lesbians around, homosexuals, h was around pimps and pushers. That was just who was in our house."

Watch the Trailer of ‘Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy’:

He continued, "People that attended the parties were from Harlem, from the streets. At night, it wouldn't be a thing to mistakenly walk into one of the bedrooms, and you got a couple in there naked. That's what we were privy to. This is what we were fed. Was it desensitising us? I'm sure it was. Were we aware of it? No, that was just Saturday night." Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sexual Assault Case: Rap Mogul Allegedly Refuses To Leave Jail Cell Delaying Multiple Lawsuits Against Him.

Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy was released on Peacock on Tuesday (January 14). The documentary contains interviews with several important people from Diddy's life, including many childhood friends, colleagues, former bodyguards and ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

