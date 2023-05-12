Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI): Actor Akshay Kumar, on Friday, announced his new music video collaboration with singer B Praak after the popular hit songs 'Filhaal' and 'Filhaal 2'.

Titled 'Kya Loge Tum' the song stars Akshay and actor Amyra Dastur in the lead roles.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Ram Setu' actor shared the first look poster of the song which he captioned, "The team of Filhall and Filhaal 2 returns with yet another heartbreak song, #KyaLogeTum. Get ready to let your emotions and tears flow. Song releasing on 15th May at 6 pm."

Sung by B Praak the song is written and composed by Jaani.

In the first look poster, Akshay could be seen in anger holding Amyra tightly by her hair, while she could be seen crying.

The full song will be out on May 15.

Soon after he shared the first look poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Everyone waiting for this song," a fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, "Akki sir is back"

"One more BLOCKBUSTER song loading," a user commented.

A fan commented, "Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi Is Back."

On the film front, Akshay will be next seen in 'OMG- Oh My God 2' alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam.

Apart from that, he also has an action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024 in his kitty. (ANI)

