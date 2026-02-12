Karachi [Pakistan], February 12 (ANI): At least four people died and five others injured in four separate firing incidents in different parts of Karachi on Wednesday night, police sources told ARY News.

In Memon Goth neighborhood, two men were shot dead and a woman was injured. According to police, both deceased victims sustained fatal head wounds. The injured woman was discovered at a bushy area near a private housing society off the Super Highway.

In her initial statement, the survivor claimed two unidentified men opened fire before fleeing. Investigators recovered several 9mm pistol shells and empty alcohol bottles from the site. A motive has yet to be determined, as per ARY News.

A youth named Huzaifa was left in critical condition after being shot in the stomach while resisting a robbery. A nearby crowd intercepted the fleeing robbers, subjected them to a "mob justice" beating, and later handed them over to the police.

Three people were reported injured in a firing incident in Delhi Colony. Investigations into all four incidents are ongoing, as per ARY News.

As per ARY News, earlier on February 11, a person was killed, and seven others were injured in a violent clash sparked by a dispute among children in Swat.

The deceased was identified as Advocate Attaullah Jan in the Shana Karpa Haji Abad area, as per ARY News.

The body of the deceased and the injured individuals were shifted to a nearby hospital, where the survivors are receiving medical treatment.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, and CCTV footage of the clash surfaced.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court summoned reports from the Home Secretary, Punjab and CCPO, while hearing a petition over Basant incidents, as per ARY News.

A bench of the high court comprises of Justice Awais Khalid heard petition of Azhar Siddique Advocate over deaths and injuries of people during Basant celebrations.

According to the petition, the Punjab home department has shared figures of six deaths during the Basant festival. "Over 100 citizens were also injured against the government claims of safe Basant festivities". (ANI)

