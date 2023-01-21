Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI): Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff on Saturday finally began the shooting for their upcoming action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.'

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a string of pictures from the mahurat of the film which he captioned, "A film I've been most eager to start #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan! Adding to the adrenaline rush is my Chote @tigerjackieshroff. Hey Chote, you better remember during the shoot that you were born the year I started my career."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnrZsQMJmA9/

In the picture, the 'Khiladi' actor is seen posing with Tiger in matching black outfits.

In another picture, the duo could be seen along with the producer of the film Jackky Bhagnani and the director Ali Abbas Zafar.

The 'Heropanti' actor also shared the post and captioned it, "Bade i may have been born the same year you were launched, but i am sure you can still kick and jump higher than me! And the journey of one of the biggest action spectacles begins today."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnrbobRJviS/

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

The action thriller also stars south actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is set to release in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on Christmas 2023.

Meanwhile, Akshay will also be seen in director Raj Mehta's next film 'Selfiee' alongside Emraan Hashmi, which will hit the theatres on February 24, 2023.

Tiger, on the other hand, will be seen in Vikas Bahl's upcoming action thriller 'Ganpath Part 1', opposite Kriti Sanon. The film will mark the reunion of the on-screen pair after their debut film 'Heropanti'. (ANI)

