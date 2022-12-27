The upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which stars Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar along with Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran, will deploy the older model of live recording of music as opposed to modern music production through virtual studio technology. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Prithviraj Sukumaran to Play a Baddie in Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff’s Actioner (Read Deets).

Jackky Bhagnani, the producer of the film, took to his social media on Tuesday and shared the news with his followers. He posted a photo from the studio where he can be seen spending time on the music of the film. One can see that they will be bringing back the good old days' style of music recording which is not like the style followed today. He wrote, "#BMCM music recording like the good old days. Brings back so many memories".Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Prithviraj Sukumaran To Star in Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff’s Action-Entertainer!

As per an insider, the production house Pooja Entertainment will take help from live musicians to work on the music and record together like it was done in the old days. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh. They also have the action flick, Ganapath in the pipeline. Ganapath will see Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon reuniting after 9 years after the Bollywood debut 'Heropanti', which was released in 2014.

