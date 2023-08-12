Despite facing a big clash with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, actor Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2 did decent business at the box office on day one. As per a trade analyst Taran Adarsh, OMG 2 raked in Rs 10.26 crore on Friday in India. He penned, "#OMG2 is heavily dependent on word of mouth and this factor will decide where it lands in the coming days… The #IndependenceDay holiday [on Tue] will certainly boost its biz, but it needs to sustain beyond the big holiday to establish itself." From Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan to Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Check Out Top 5 Bollywood Box Office Openers of 2023!

Helmed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. The film was under the radar ever since the makers unveiled the film's posters and teaser. Several reports claimed that the film was put on hold by the censor board as the committee wanted to be extra cautious due to the film's religious theme. But recently, the film was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The censor board gave an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate to the film.

OMG 2 Box Office Update:

In the film, Akshay is essaying the role of Lord Shiva's messenger. It is the sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG: Oh my God, which was released in 2012.