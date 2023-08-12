Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's latest release Gadar 2 has created a storm at box office by earning more than Rs 40 crore. The movie which happens to be sequel to 2001 blockbuster Gadar, has indeed proved that nothing's impossible. Having said that, the year 2023 has been fab for Bollywood box office-wise as it has seen many Hindi movies earning humongous sum at the ticket window. Be it Pathaan or Adipurush, janta has showered their love on these movies, leading to great opening BO numbers. Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol's Film Mints Rs 40.10 Crore, Becomes Second Highest Opener of 2023 After Pathaan.

Having said that, with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 opening to terrific numbers at the box office, let us look at top five openers of 2023, which created a stir on day one of its release. So, let's get started. OMG 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's Movie Earns Rs 10.26 Crore in India.

Pathaan

The highest Bollywood opener of 2023 is YRF's Pathaan, which grossed Rs 57 crore on its opening day in India. The sply film was released on January 25, 2023 and stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The movie also sees Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

Gadar 2

Up next, on the list is Gadar 2. which has collected Rs 40.10 crore at the box office on its opening day, thanks to its India-Pak plot. The film revolves around the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, wherein Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) returns to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet, back home. Gadar 2 Movie Review: Sunny Deol Roars Again In Anil Sharma's Washed-Out Sequel to His 2001 Blockbuster (LatestLY Exclusive).

Adipurush

Even after getting mocked for its poor VFX and insensitive dialogues, Om Raut's Adipurush (Hindi) registered a fantastic opening upon its release in theatres and churned around Rs 36 crore on day one. The controversial film based on epic Ramayana stars Prabhas as Ram and Kriti Sanon as Sita.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

As per reports, Salman Khan's movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan grossed Rs 15.81 crore in India and Rs 9.57 crore overseas, taking collection to Rs 25.38 crore, on its opening day. The movie also starring Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill did not perform as expected at the ticket window.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, has made a place at the fifth spot on the list. The flick narrates the tale of Mickey (Ranbir), who helps couples break up. However, things change for him when he falls for Tinni (Shraddha), a witty and beautiful CA. FYI, the rom-com had earned Rs 15.73 crore on day one at the Indian box office.

Lastly, the success of these Bollywood films is a major boost for the industry. It shows that Hindi movies are still popular with audiences, even in the age of streaming services. It is also a sign that Bollywood is capable of bringing the viewers to the theatres!

