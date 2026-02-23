Poster of Akshay Oberoi's look (Image source: Makers of Toxic)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): Actor Akshay Oberoi has a key role in Yash-starrer 'Toxic'.

On Monday, Akshay's look as Tony from the film was unveiled.

Also Read | Madhubala Death Anniversary 2026: Jackie Shroff Pays Heartfelt Tribute, Remembers Legendary Actress' Enduring Legacy (See Post).

In the poster, Akshay is seen sporting a retro-inspired look, standing atop piles of bodies, a powerful visual that instantly establishes the brutal, high-stakes universe of Toxic. His piercing gaze, rugged styling, and commanding posture reflect a character driven by violence, power, and moral ambiguity.

The film also promises powerhouse performances from an ensemble cast featuring Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Relationship Timeline: The 'VIROSH' Journey From ‘Geetha Govindam’ to 2026 Wedding.

Toxic is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on Gudi Padma and Eid weekend, March 19.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' has already garnered significant attention for its compelling teaser on social media.

The film is being simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions scheduled for release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and more.

The film is backed by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)