Washington [US], March 1 (ANI): Academy Award-winning actor Al Pacino is set to star in the upcoming hostage thriller 'Dead Man's Wire,' directed by Academy Award nominee Gus Van Sant.

According to Deadline, the film is based on the true story of a gripping hostage situation that captivated the world in 1977.

The screenplay for 'Dead Man's Wire' was penned by Austin Kolodney, and the film already boasts an impressive ensemble cast.

Joining Pacino in the thriller are Bill Skarsgard, Dacre Montgomery, Myha'la, Cary Elwes, and Colman Domingo, all of whom were previously announced.

The plot of 'Dead Man's Wire' is based on the real-life events of February 8, 1977, when Anthony G "Tony" Kiritsis, a 44-year-old man, entered the office of Richard O. Hall, the president of Meridian Mortgage Company, and took him hostage.

Armed with a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun wired to his own neck by a "dead man's wire," Tony demanded USD 5 million, immunity from charges, and a personal apology from the Hall family for cheating him out of money he believed was owed to him.

This high-stakes standoff will be brought to life on screen by Van Sant, known for his previous work on films such as 'Good Will Hunting' and 'Milk'.

This marks the first collaboration between Pacino and Van Sant. Pacino, who won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in 'Scent of a Woman', most recently appeared in 'Knox Goes Away'.

His upcoming projects include 'The Ritual' directed by David Midell, 'Killing Castro' by Eif Rivera, 'Hand of Dante' by Julian Schnabel, 'Billy Knight' by Alec Griffin Roth, and 'Easy Waltz' by Nic Pizzolatto.

According to Deadline, the film is being financed by Sipur Studios, Yo Productions, and Wrong Turn Productions, in addition to the previously announced financiers. (ANI)

