Vicky Kaushal is reveling in the success of Chhaava, the period drama directed by Laxman Utekar. The historical saga has received widespread praise and made a strong impact at the box office. On Thursday (February 27), Kaushal attended the Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din 2025 event in Mumbai, where he delivered a speech that included a humorous anecdote about the legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who was also present at the celebrations. His lighthearted tale involving Bhosle added a personal touch to his speech, further endearing him to the audience. Vicky Kaushal Reacts to Asha Bhosle’s Epic ‘Tauba Tauba’ Hook Step Performance at Dubai Concert.

Asha Bhosle Reacts to Vicky Kaushal's Marathi Poem

Vicky Kaushal shared a video of his speech from the Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din celebrations on Instagram, expressing his gratitude towards the Maharashtra government for the invitation. In the video, he humorously recounted an interaction with the singer Asha Bhosle, who, upon noticing him, asked with apprehension, "Are you going to recite poetry too?" When Vicky confirmed, she was surprised and asked, "In Marathi?" Vicky confidently responded, "Yes." Asha Bhosle’s priceless reaction, "Tauba Tauba!" left the audience in fits of laughter. Asha Bhosle Wows Fans With ‘Tauba Tauba’ Performance at Dubai Show; Karan Aujla Calls Her ‘Living Goddess of Music’ (Watch Video).

Vicky Kaushal at Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din Celebrations in Mumbai

“Grateful to Shri Raj Thackarey Ji for making me a part of the Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din celebrations. Honoured to be sharing the stage with the most wonderful and talented minds," wrote Vicky on Insta. For the unversed, "Tauba Tauba" is a viral song of Vicky Kaushal from Bad Newz. The track gained significant attention, and Asha Bhosle was even seen dancing and crooning to it at one of her gigs in Dubai in 2024, further adding to its popularity.

Watch Viral "Tauba Tauba" Song Below:

Meanwhile, Vicky's latest release Chhaava has surpassed INR 400 crore at the Indian box office since its release on February 14. Based on Shivaji Sawant’s Marathi novel, the period drama portrays the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with Kaushal in the titular role. The film also features Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna in significant roles.

