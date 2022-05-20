Washington [US], May 20 (ANI): American politician and activist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also known by her initials AOC, has confirmed on social media that she's now engaged to her longtime partner Riley Roberts.

AOC took to her official Twitter handle and wrote, "It's true! Thank you all for the well wishes," confirming a news outlet's article that detailed the couple's engagement in Puerto Rico last month. She had stayed uncharacteristically quiet on social media over the last few weeks.

Also Read | Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Movie Review: A Kartik Aaryan Show Trapped in a Spooky Comedy That’s Neither Amuses Nor Scares! (LatestLY Exclusive).

According to Fox News, in an Instagram story on Thursday, she had written, "Just wanted to check in. I had a health issue sidelines for the last week or two (don't worry, it wasn't COVID and I'm fine now), but it was right when a series of major events happened."

As per the outlet, AOC had met her fiance while they were both students at Boston University. She met Roberts, a web developer from Arizona, at a coffee shop while they were both students at Boston University. (ANI)

Also Read | Jr NTR Birthday Special: From Aadi To RRR - Here's Looking At The 5 Best Films Of Tarak!.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)