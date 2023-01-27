New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Actor Ali Fazal's upcoming action Hollywood film 'Kandahar' is all set to hit the big screens on May 26 this year.

Helmed by Ric Roman Waugh, the film star popular Scottish actor Gerard Butler Navid Negahban, Ali Fazal, Travis Fimmel and Elnaaz Norouzi in the lead roles.

According to Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, Kandahar, written by Mitchell LaFortune and Waugh, follows Tom Harris (Butler) who is an undercover CIA operative stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghanistan. After his mission is exposed, he must fight his way out, alongside his Afghan translator, to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding elite enemy forces and foreign spies tasked with hunting them down.

Ric Roman Waugh has previously helmed films including 'Angel Has Fallen', and 'Felon'.

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal will also be seen in the web series 'Mirzapur Season 3' which will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

The official release date of the series is still awaited.

Apart from that, he will also be seen in 'The Unferbug', 'Girls will be Girls', 'Metro In Dino', and in another Hollywood film 'Afghan Dreamers'. (ANI)

