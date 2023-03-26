Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26 (ANI): Alia Bhatt has presented gifts from her clothing brand, specially designed for kids, to Jr NTR's children. The 'RRR' actor has not forgotten to thank the 'Gangubai' actor for her sweet gesture.

Taking to his Instagram story, NTR posted a picture of the bags and wrote, "Thank You @Aliaabhatt, @edamamma always puts a smile on Abhay and Bhargav's faces..."

NTR also teased Alia saying "Hope to see a bag with my name soon..." and he posted a winked emoji with it.

Jr NTR and Alia worked together in SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'. The movie turned out to be one of India's biggest success stories that brought the Oscars to the country.

The actors have been awarded the 'Spotlight Award' at Hollywood Critics Association 2023 before 'RRR' won the Oscar for Best Song.

"Dear RRR supporters & fans, We would like to share with you the awards for NT Rama Rao Jr. & Alia Bhatt. We will be sending them out next week. Thank you for all your love and support. The Hollywood Critics Association #RRRGoesGlobal #RRRMovie #AliaBhatt #NTRamaRaoJr," the organizers wrote on Twitter. They also shared photographs of the trophies. (ANI)

