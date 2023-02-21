Alia Bhatt tagged E Times' post in her story and called them out for invading her privacy and clicking pictures of her in her house. She said she felt someone watching her and then looked over to see two men on the terrace of a building nearby with cameras pointed at her. Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Faye D'Souza and more also spoke on the matter, saying it's a huge invasion of privacy. Alia Bhatt Introduces Her New ‘Friend’ and ‘Fan’ in Latest Insta Post.

Via Alia's Insta Story

