RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, turned out to be a huge hit at the box office. From the writing, direction, performances, action sequences, music to visual effects, everything about this magnum opus received universal praise. As the film completes a year of its release today, fans are sharing their favourite stills and scenes from Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer and trending #1YearOfHistoricalRRR on Twitter to celebrate the success of the film. RRR: SS Rajamouli Gets Featured on the Front Page of LA Times For His Tollywood Epic Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR (View Pic).

#1YearOfHistoricalRRR

It’s been a year since #RRRMovie was released and it is still running in theatres somewhere in the world, getting housefuls. This feeling is bigger than any award, and we cannot thank you all enough for all the love you have showered throughout. ❤️ #1YearOfHistoricalRRR pic.twitter.com/jGTu9S4mpb — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) March 25, 2023

Fave Scenes

The best intro block ever in TFI 🔥 He Scares me more 🙏#1YearOfHistoricalRRR pic.twitter.com/M7ApIoKCw3 — Rusthum (@RusthumHere) March 25, 2023

This Scene

One year for this sequence in theatres ❤️‍🔥#1YearOfHistoricalRRR pic.twitter.com/e9M16M5rof — Ponile Mowa 🪓 (@ponilemova) March 25, 2023

Celebrating All The Wins

#1YearOfHistoricalRRR - Highest Grossing Indian film of the year - 2nd Highest Grossing film in India & 3rd Highest Grossing Indian film Worldwide - 194 Award Nominations & 61 wins(Highest for India ever) - First #GoldenGlobes & #Oscar win for an Indian film in any category ever pic.twitter.com/l2MTFsIyeY — Rounak Mahato (@RounakMahato) March 24, 2023

Mass Scenes

All Hearts

