New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Actor Alia Bhatt on Wednesday launched Prime Video's new business reality series 'Mission Start Ab'.

As per a statement the project will showcase India’s grassroots innovators as they turbo-charge their business growth. The seven-episode series will show these promising entrepreneurs, focussed on scaling made-for-India innovations with the potential to impact socio-economic change, undertake a series of challenges in pursuit of scaling their business and securing funding for their ventures.

Also Read | Tiger 3: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan To Take Part In Yash Raj Film’s Mega Diwali Celebrations – Reports.

The wholly Made-In-India series also brings together three renowned investors who will search for India’s next Unicorn, by putting these 10 early-stage founders through a series of intense exercises and simulations that will test their entrepreneurial, management, communication and crises management skills.

The series promises to captivate viewers with stories of these unique Indian start-ups and founders, their humble beginnings, never-say-die spirit, and the sacrifices they have made along the way to turn their dreams into reality. Far from being a show about raising funding alone, where entrepreneurs seek investments, and investors seek profits; in this series, investors will also act as mentors, challenging and empowering some of the brightest minds in the country. The audience will get to witness these amazing early-stage entrepreneurs compete with each other to become India’s next Unicorn.

Also Read | Manoj Bajpayee, The Family Man Star Shares Stunning Pics from London Holiday; Reveals Daily Family Walks of Over 10 Km.

The show is currently under production. The OTT giant has joined hands with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India for this show.

Speaking aboute the show, Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India said, "Lauding the remarkable spirit of India's grassroot innovators, I am delighted to announce Prime Video’s reality series Mission Start Ab. This captivating series will serve as a powerful platform, showcasing the inspiring stories of those driving social change through innovation."

“Supporting and nurturing entrepreneurs has been one of Amazon’s focus areas in India. Over the years we have taken a number of initiatives to propel India’s start-up ecosystem. Today, we are excited to announce this Amazon Original show on Prime Video, in association with the Office of Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India,” said Chetan Krishnaswamy, Vice President – Public Policy at Amazon India.

Alia, who was at the launch in Delhi, talked about her journey as an entrepreneur.

She said, "While there are many great ideas and ambitious young founders around us, it takes a special kind of determination to turn that idea into reality, build the right team, find the right mentors, raise funding, and create something out of nothing. I applaud both, the Office of the PSA, Government of India, and Prime Video India for taking the initiative to enable and empower entrepreneurs through Mission Start Ab, which I believe can have a far-reaching impact on the country’s growing start-up ecosystem.” (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)