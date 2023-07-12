She is young and vivacious and looks super chic in every outfit she sports. Well, we are talking about none other than Alia Bhatt. Recently, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress arrived for an event in Delhi in a black saree and we simply love her style. The actor looked lovely in the polka-dotted saree paired with a sleeveless blouse and her hair neatly parted in the middle and tied back in a ponytail. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Big Dance Numbers, Chiffon Sarees, Romance & More, Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh Starrer Brings Back Karan Johar’s Signature Styles With a Bang!.

Check Out Alia Bhatt's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

