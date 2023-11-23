Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): Actor Alia Bhatt never fails to amaze her fans with her fashion sense. Recently, she dropped some pictures and looks gorgeous in a red dress

The National Award-winning actor took to Instagram and shared a series of photos where she looked stunning in a cherry red playsuit with matching shoes.

Alia opted for a glam makeup look and straightened her short hair.

She wrote, "GQ night. @gucci @sabatods."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz9Wwf6POoJ/?hl=en&img_index=1

As soon as the pictures were posted, fans and industry friends flooded the comment section.

Alia's mother and actor Soni Razdan commented, "Beautiful stunning and looking full of POW."

Director Karan Johar reacted with fire emojis.

Australian singer and actor Shibani Dandekar Akhtar wrote, "Love!!"

Recently, she attended GQ's Men of the Year celebration in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in Director Vasan Bala's 'Jigra.' It marks Alia and Vasan's first on-screen collaboration. The film is all set to hit theatres on September 27, 2024.

Apart from this, Alia will also be seen in director Farhan Akhtar's film 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Recently, in an interview with US-based publication Variety, director Farhan Akhtar shared that 'Jee Le Zaraa' is on hold at the moment.

"We just have issues with dates, and the actor's strike that's happened has put Priyanka's dates into a huge tizzy with what can happen and what can't, so I've started genuinely believing that that film now has a destiny of its own. It'll happen when it has to, we'll see," Farhan told Variety. (ANI)

