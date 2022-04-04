Alia Bhatt gets a lot of compliments for her acting skills, beauty and personality, not just from her fans but also from fellow members of the industry. Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star posted a sunkissed picture in which she can be seen posing with a bunch of yellow flowers. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to Marry at Kapoor’s Ancestral Home in April 2022 – Reports.

Alia can be seen in a yellow outfit and accessorized it with a layered chain necklace. Soon, the post got flooded with likes and compliments in the comments section. "Beautiful," Priyanka Chopra commented with a heart-eyed emoticon. Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped a heart emoticon.

"Favorite," a fan added. Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia was last seen in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' with co-stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn. RRR: Alia Bhatt Issues Clarification Over Rumours That She Deleted Her Insta Posts About SS Rajamouli’s Film.

Alia Bhatt’s Stunning Sunkissed Pic

Up next, she will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', co-starring her beau Ranbir Kapoor. The movie will also feature megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. 'Brahmastra' will release on September 9, 2022. Alia is also set to make her Hollywood debut with Netflix's international spy thriller 'Heart of Stone', joining Hollywood superstars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

