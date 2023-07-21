Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): Actor Alia Bhatt is a doting mother to her baby daughter Raha.

She and actor Ranbir Kapoor were blessed with Raha on November 6, 2022 and since then RaLia fans have been interested in knowning little little details of the baby.

On Friday, Alia during the promotions of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' got candid about her personal life. While speaking to the audience, Alia revealed that she wants her daughter to become a scientist.

A viral clip of her from the event has her saying, “When I look at my daughter, I say, ‘Tu toh scientist banegi’ (You will become a scientist) because I wanted to be a scientist.” As she said this, the audience cheered for her.

The clip has garnered loads of reactions.

"Hahhaha cute," a social media user commented.

"Le Karan Johar after 20 years making movie name Scientist," a netizen quipped.

Alia and Ranbir fell in love during the shoot of their hit film 'Brahmastra'. After dating for a couple of years, the two tied the knot in April last year. Their wedding ceremony took place amidst family and close friends at Ranbir's residence in Mumbai.

And in November 2022, the two became parents to Raha.

Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.

The couple has not disclosed the face of Raha yet. (ANI)

