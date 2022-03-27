New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Alia Bhatt extended heartfelt birthday wishes to her 'RRR' co-star Ram Charan who turned 37 on Sunday.

Alia who played Sita, Ram Charan's fiance in 'RRR', took to her Instagram story and shared a still of the birthday boy from the movie.

Alongside the picture, she wrote, "DOUBLE THE CELEBRATIONS DOUBLE THE LOVE. Happiest birrrthday Charan. Wishing you all the happiness, love and cake."

For the unversed, 'RRR' is SS Rajamouli's directorial. It also features Jr NTR in the lead role. It has earned Rs 257 crore worldwide on day one of its release on Friday.

Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt have played cameos in the magnum opus. (ANI)

