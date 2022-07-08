Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): On the occasion of the 64th birthday of veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt on Friday, dropped a beautiful unseen picture of them from her haldi ceremony along with sweet birthday wishes.

Taking to her Instagram story, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor shared an unseen picture from her haldi ceremony with Ranbir Kapoor.

In the image, Neetu can be seen showering her love on Alia by planting a kiss on her forehead. Both the actors dressed in yellow outfits while Ranbir's mother was also seen carrying a plate filled with sweets.

Wishing 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' actor, Alia wrote, "Happiest birthday to the most beautiful soul... My mother-in-law/friend/soon-to-be dadi maaaaa.. love you so so much!!!"

Neetu Kapoor re-shared Alia's post on her Insta story and wrote, "Love you so much".

Further extending the birthday wishes to Neetu Kapoor, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a cute selfie with Neetu accompanied by a lovely caption. She wrote, "Happiest Birthday lifeline Love you always & forever."

Happy faces in one frame. In the picture, Riddhima can be seen donning a stylish blue high-neck top. On the other hand, the birthday girl looks radiant as she wore black top with white detailing on neck and sleeves. To complete her look Neetu opted for statement earrings.

The Veteran star instantly reacted to Riddhima's post with heart emojis.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14 with family and close friends in attendance and though there were a lot of intimate celebrations with loved ones and happy inside pictures all over everyone's social media feeds, the absence of Rishi Kapoor was deeply felt.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu Kapoor was recently seen in Dharma Production's 'JugJugg Jeeyo' with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. She can be currently seen as the judge of a dance reality show 'Dance Deewane Junior'.

On the other hand, after 'Gangubai' and 'RRR', Alia will be seen flaunting her versatility in 'Darlings', which also marks her debut as a producer. Helmed by Jasmeet K Reen, 'Darlings' is touted as a "dark comedy-drama which explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds."

Produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt and Gaurav Verma, 'Darlings' will be out on Netflix on August 5. (ANI)

