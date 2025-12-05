Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 (ANI): Alia Bhatt bid a heartfelt goodbye to November with adorable snaps from her daughter Raha's birthday celebration to sharing glimpses of the precious family moments from the housewarming ceremony of her new home.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt shared adorable snaps from her daughter Raha's birthday celebration. It included her snap with her mother, Soni Razdan, which was snapped by Mahesh Bhatt.

The actress looked gorgeous in a pink, flowy, strappy dress. She also shared group photographs with her friends from the birthday celebration.

In the same series of photos, the actress also shared glimpses of what appears to be a housewarming ceremony for her new home in Mumbai.

The photos featured Alia along with her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor entering their new home while following the necessary Griha Pravesh rituals.

The 'Dear Zindagi' actress was also seen hugging her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, in one of the snaps. Ranbir was also seen paying respects to his late father and actor Rishi Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, 'Alia' will be seen in 'Alpha'. Directed by Shiv Rawail, 'Alpha' is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25.

On the other hand, Ranbir will play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited two-part epic Ramayana. He was also seen in the Netflix show The Ba*ds of Bollywood in a cameo role.

Interestingly, the husband-wife jodi will also be seen headlining Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial 'Love and War', which also stars Vicky Kaushal.

The film was officially announced in January 2024.

The original announcement on Instagram read, "We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga 'Love & War.' See you at the movies."

It came with the signatures of the lead trio: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. (ANI)

